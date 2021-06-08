Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Daughter's Name Lili Is Also a Nod to Markle's Mother

✖

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are officially parents to two after welcoming their second child on June 4, and the couple spared no efforts to ensure that their little one’s name was packed with significance. Along with paying homage to two women on Harry’s side of the family – Queen Elizabeth and the late Princess Diana – little Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor’s moniker also offers a sweet nod to Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland.

In a blog post on The Tig, her now-defunct lifestyle site, the Duchess of Sussex previously revealed the sweet nickname her mother gave her when she was a child, "Flower." According to PEOPLE, in the post, Markle shared that her mother called her "Meg, MM, M&M, and Flower (which my mom has called me since I was little)." While her newborn's name is Lilibet, the Queen's nickname since childhood, she and Harry shared that they had already gifted her the affectionate nickname Lili, making the sweet connection to the mom-of-two's own childhood nickname.

The sweet nickname also has a connection to Harry's late mother, who carried lily of the valley in her bouquet on her royal wedding day to Prince Charles in 1981. When Markle and Harry tied the knot in May 2018, the royal bride also included lily of the valley in her bridal bouquet. Of course, Lili’s moniker also pays homage to her late grandmother by way of her middle name of Diana.

After announcing in February that they were expecting their second child together and revealing in March that they were set to welcome a baby girl, the royal couple welcomed their daughter on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California. According to an announcement shared to the Archwell Foundation, Lili weighed 7 lbs 11 oz, and "both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home." Following the birth, the Queen congratulated the couple in a Buckingham Palace statement released via Instagram that read, "Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet Diana! The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news."

Lili is the Queen's 11th great-grandchild and joins older brother Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who turned 2 in May. She is eighth in line to the throne behind her big brother and father, cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, uncle Prince William, and grandfather Prince Charles.