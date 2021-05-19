The Royal Family Announces Another Pregnancy

✖

The British royal family is about to grow! Buckingham Palace announced Wednesday that Princess Beatrice is expecting her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The couple is expected to welcome their bundle of joy in the fall shortly after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who celebrate their third wedding anniversary on Wednesday, welcome their daughter in the summer.

The pregnancy announcement was shared to the royal family's official social media accounts alongside a Buckingham Palace statement reading, "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year." The statement added that Queen Elizabeth "has been informed and both families are delighted with the news." This will be the second grandchild for Beatrice's parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, as her sister, Princess Eugenie, welcomed son August with husband Jack Brooksbank in February. The little one will be the Queen’s 12th great-grandchild once the Sussex's also welcome their second child.

The news comes 10 months after the royal and Mozzi tied the knot in a private ceremony at Windsor Chapel in July. The couple had initially planned to at the Chapel Royal in London's St James’s Palace, where Queen Victoria wed Prince Albert in 1840, on May 29, with a reception to follow at the Queen's gardens at Buckingham Palace. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, they postponed their wedding. As a result of the pandemic, the royal wedding was a much more scaled-back affair, with only a small group of around 20 close friends and family, including the Queen and the late Prince Philip, in attendance. At the time, the Palace confirmed that "the wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government Guidelines," which meant, according to PEOPLE, that no hymns were sung.

Beatrice and Mozzi became engaged in September 2019 while they were on a weekend trip to Italy, at the time saying that they were "both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to be married." Upon their wedding, Beatrice became the stepmother to Mozzi’s son Christopher Woolf from his previous relationship with American architect and designer Dara Huang.