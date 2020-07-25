✖

Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan shared some major news on Friday. On Instagram, the actor revealed that she was expecting her first child with husband Michael Kopech. Not only did she announce the exciting news, but she also revealed the sex of her first child, telling her fans that she was expecting a baby boy.

The Riverdale star posted an array of photos from her gender reveal party on Instagram. She also included a photo of the pregnancy test that she took back in May, which is when she found out that she was pregnant. Morgan began her caption by writing that she was initially unsure whether she wanted to reveal this news publicly or not. Ultimately, she wanted her fans to hear the happy news directly from her.

"I do want to keep this chapter of my life private but did want to be the first to share the news. I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January," she wrote. "It's almost like everything I thought mattered in this life has completely changed.. We're here for such a greater purpose and life is so precious."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Morgan (@vanessamorgan) on Jul 24, 2020 at 1:27pm PDT

As she continued to express in her caption, Morgan is so thrilled to become a mom to her little "angel." "I can’t believe how much growth & strength you’ve already given me as your mom," the actor added. "It’s like God knew I needed you, my angel. The universe works in mysterious ways but always times everything the way it was meant to be. Lil one you were made with so much love & already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you God for this blessing I’m just so happy & can’t wait to dedicate every day to being the best mommy I can be."

According to E! News, Morgan and Kopech, a professional baseball player, have been married since January. The couple exchanged vows at the Historic Walton House in Homestead, Florida in front of their closest friends and family. On her wedding day, Morgan opened up to E! News about their relationship, telling the publication that it was basically love at first sight.

"We both knew the first day we met that 'this is it' and I'm so excited that today officially starts our forever," she said. "Today, I vowed to love my best friend for a lifetime and it was a day spent with those we love in a room filled with endless love. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with him."