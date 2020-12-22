'Riverdale': Unexpected Character Will Get Pregnant in Season 5

✖

It looks like Riverdale could be getting a new South Side Serpent -- in about 9 months or so. One of the show's main characters will be getting pregnant in the upcoming season, and the mom may not be someone fans were expecting. Vanessa Morgan, who plays Cheryl Blossom's (Madeleine Petsch) love interest Toni Topaz, has revealed the showrunners and producers have written her actual pregnancy into her character's storyline.

"Officially on maternity leave!!!! Ahh!! Feeling grateful to my showrunner & producers for being so accommodating & writing my pregnancy into the show," she said on Instagram along with a photo of her bouncing baby bump. "Also proud of my body for allowing me to still work almost 9 months preggo. Now time to have a baby! lol Happy Holidays everyone."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Morgan (@vanessamorgan)

The development has fans continuing to speculate how Season 5 will play out for the lovers. The forthcoming installment will take place several years in the future, so there are numerous possibilities as to how the new life will play into the story.

😭 My gift from the Riverdale Costume department. pic.twitter.com/AFX02aYDaN — Vanessa Morgan (@VanessaMorgan) December 11, 2020

The show resumed filming in Vancouver in September after production was halted due to a team member contracting coronavirus. Warner Bros. Television released a statement regarding the incident saying, "We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member," it read. "The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority. We have and will continue to take precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world."

Not much else is known about the show's fifth season, but according to the trailer -- which was released in December -- fans are in for an unforgettable prom, another Riverdale-style murder mystery, and a wild turn of events that leave a few of the show's key characters as the culprits behind a few heinous acts.

It seems fans will have to wait until the show returns on Jan. 20 for answers.