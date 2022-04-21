A$AP Rocky Arrested: Rapper Released From Jail After Posting Hefty Bail

Rapper A$AP Rocky has been released from jail. Hours after Rocky, 33, was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday morning in connection with a November shooting, Los Angeles Police Department Public Information Officer Lee confirmed to Entertainment Tonight, “Yes, he was released.” The musician, whose birth name is Rakim Mayers, was released after posting $550,000 bail.

The musician had just arrived at LAX on a private plane from Barbados, where he’d been vacationing with his pregnant girlfriend Rihanna, when he was met by LAPD officers. Rocky was handcuffed in the terminal and charged with assault with a deadly weapon (firearm), which is a felony charge, in connection to a November 2021 shooting. He was then interviewed at the LAPD Robbery Homicide Division before being booked at the Metropolitan Detention Center and later released at 3:27 p.m. after posting bail.

Rocky had been under investigation by the LAPD for the Nov. 6 shooting, which took place near Vista Del Mar and Selma Ave. at around 10:20 p.m. The surviving victim, an acquaintance, told officers that Rocky was walking with two other individuals when all three people approached him. He said the musician brandished a handgun and shot at him three to four times from the street. The incident had not yet been reported by the media, and no possible motive has been revealed. Officers confirmed in a statement, “the victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought medical treatment. Following the shooting, the suspect and two additional males fled the area on foot.”

Following his arrest, the LAPD executed a search warrant on the rapper’s Los Angeles-area home. A source told ET that about “6-7 LAPD vehicles were seen blocking traffic from entering or exiting” Rocky’s residential street. The source added that “a male who seemed to be a friend of A$AP’s, was replaced by a bodyguard to guard the front door. Once the police left, it was quiet outside of the residence, short of a few remaining paparazzi.” Rocky has not commented on his arrest at this time. The L.A. District Attorney’s Office confirmed that “a case has been presented and is under review.” Rocky is set to appear at the LAX Superior Courthouse on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

The rapper’s arrest comes amid news that he and Rihanna are expecting their first child together. The couple announced the pregnancy in January and were recently photographed on vacation in her native Barbados. The pair are rumored to have started dating years ago. Though they did not go public with their relationship until May 2021.