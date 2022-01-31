Rihanna Is Pregnant and the Internet Just Exploded

Rihanna revealed that she is pregnant on Monday, and the Internet lost its collective mind all at once. The singer did a photoshoot with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky in New York City this weekend with her baby bump protruding from a puffy winter coat. So far, the couple has only released the pictures to PEOPLE without commenting on the news, but fans have plenty to say in the meantime.

Rihanna remains one of the most enigmatic popstars of our time, and her pregnancy reveal was no different. She smiled in a knee-length pink coat with just one button fastened across her chest, and jewelry draped all over her. She and A$AP Rocky made the most of the snowy weekend for their big photo shoot but their complete lack of public commentary had some fans feeling crazed. Many also jumped straight to speculations about how this would impact Rihanna’s career.

https://twitter.com/t0nit0ne/status/1488170606050910211?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Rihanna has not released an album of her own since 2016, though she has been featured extensively in other artists’ work. She has been working on her next album since at least 2017, and has even promised to release it several times before moving the date back. Fans are already joking about how motherhood will impact these plans, along with Rihanna’s fashion career.

Of course, there is also the factor of Rihanna’s status as a cultural sex symbol to consider. Many fans made posts about their personal crushes on Rihanna, joking that they had been holding out hope until now or that they were jealous of A$AP Rocky. To read the hurricane of emotions swirling on social media right now, keep scrolling.

Other Celeb Moms

https://twitter.com/f_ortizmorales/status/1488171601694760960?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/Phil_Lewis_/status/1488170485170978820?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Plenty of fans made posts about how jealous they are of A$AP Rocky. Many featured memes about struggling to be nice while dealing with a broken heart.

Style

https://twitter.com/LOUIS_via_ROMA/status/1488171690291048451?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Fans wasted no time tracking down the sources of the outfit Rihanna wore for this photoshoot and praising her style.

Exes

https://twitter.com/Inenekazi1/status/1488172533539127297?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/BeeBabs/status/1488185082611392521?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Some fans joked about how Rihanna’s exes must feel about this news. They imagined rapper Drake feeling especially heartbroken.

Next Generation

https://twitter.com/statsperry/status/1488172581060595715?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/bbeyfobic/status/1488175065300623362?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Fans added Rihanna’s child to their running list of the next generation of celebrities to watch.

Baby’s Excitement

https://twitter.com/DijahSB/status/1488171882004295680?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/wolfiecindy/status/1488177568868098056?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Rihanna is so universally beloved that some users believe even her baby must be excited to be a part of her life. There were also a handful of jokes about reincarnation, with users wondering who had developed enough good karma in their last life to be born as Rihanna’s child.

Good with Kids

https://twitter.com/holynoapostle/status/1488184543081222153?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Finally, some fans referred back to Rihanna’s history with children, pointing out that she has always had strong maternal instincts. They were pleased to imagine her having these experiences with her own child.