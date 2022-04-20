A$AP Rocky Arrested at LAX Following Trip to Barbados With Rihanna

✖

Rapper A$AP Rocky has reportedly been arrested at LAX airport, according to TMZ. The outlet states that Rocky — whose real name is Rakim Mayers — flew on a private jet from Barbados where he'd been vacationing with Rihanna, who is pregnant with their first child together. Rocky landed in Los Angeles on Wednesday morning. When he exited the plane police officers met him in the terminal and handcuffed him.

TMZ reports that a source claims the rapper was taken into custody for "assault with a deadly weapon with a gun." The arrest seems to stem from a November 2021 incident, per NBC News, where an alleged victim claimed that Rocky shot at them multiple times. No life-threatening injuries were reported, but the individual claimed one of the bullets grazed his left hand.

ASAP Rocky had been under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department for a Nov. 2021 shooting that had not been reported in the media https://t.co/yQ1WPmeGwT — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 20, 2022

NBC News also reports that Rocky's attorney, Alan Jackson, confirmed the arrest but has not issued a statement at this time. Rocky had apparently been under investigation by the LAPD for the aforementioned shooting, which took place near Vista Del Mar and Selma Ave. at around 10:20 pm on Nov. 6. The shooting victim later told police that Rocky was walking with two other individuals when all three people approached him. He claims Rocky brandished a handgun and shot at him three to four times from the street. The incident had not yet been reported by the media, and no possible motive has been revealed.

Rocky has made headlines the past few months after it was revealed that he and Rihanna are having a baby together. The pair are rumored to have started dating years ago, but neither of them has ever revealed a specific timeline for their relationship. Back in May 2021, Rocky sat down for an interview with GQ, in which he referred to Rihanna as "The love of my life" and "my lady."

When asked what its been like to be in a stable and steady relationship, Rocky quickly replied, "So much better." He continued, "So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones." Rocky later added, "I think when you know, you know. She's the One." At this time, it is not known what Rihanna's projected delivery date is, but it appears that she may still be in Barbados. The singer also does not appear to have commented on Rocky's arrest.