Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Share First Photos of Newborn Son Riot

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have officially introduced their youngest son, Riot Rose, to the world. A little more than one month after welcoming their second child together, the couple posed for a series of rare family photos snapped by photographer Miles Diggs and featuring their two children, newborn son Riot and son RZA Athelston Mayers, 16 months.

Diggs shared one of the images to his Instagram account, captioning it, "It's a FAMILY thing. Welcome to the World Riot Rose." The "Umbrella" singer replied to the post by writing, "The Mayers Boyz." In the adorable snapshot, Rihanna, dressed in a denim jacket and navy ensemble, posed next to her partner, who cradled their newborn, with little Riot donning an all pink ensemble. RZA, meanwhile, wore a color block shirt and denim pants. Diggs uploaded even more images of the family Shutterstock, including an adorable photo of the happy parents playing with their newborn. One image was a snapshot of Rihanna holding little Riot, with a separate photo showing the parents all smiles as the rapper held RZA, now wearing a leather jacket, and Rihanna held Riot. You can see the additional photos on E! News here.

The series of images marked the first photos of Riot, whom Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed at 7:41 a.m. on August 1, 2023 at Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, according to his birth certificate. The parents initially announced they were expecting their second child together as Rihanna took the stage for her Super Bowl LVII halftime show. During the performance, the singer wore a red jumpsuit, which was layered over a close-fitting bodysuit that was left unzipped just enough to reveal her growing baby bump. A representative for Rihanna confirmed the pregnancy news shortly after the performance, with sources later confirming in August that the couple welcomed their second child.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky did not reveal their little one's name until earlier this month when The Blast obtained a birth certificate, which revealed the name Riot Rose Mayers. At this time, the couple has not commented on why they chose this specific moniker, but many fans believe it may be a nod to A$AP Rocky's recent song "Riot," which featured Pharrell Williams.

As for little RZA, whom the couple welcomed in May 2022, he recently celebrated his first birthday. To mark the special occasion, A$AP Rocky posted a carousel of photos on Instagram showing his son crawling on a blanket next to Rihanna, who kissed her partner on the cheek. He captioned the post in part, "HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN. RZA."