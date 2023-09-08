Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Second Child's Name Revealed

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are settling into life as parents of two, and now the world knows the name of their bundle of joy. A month after the couple quietly welcomed their second child, a birth certificate obtained by The Blast revealed that the two singers named their second son Riot Rose Mayers.

Although the proud parents haven't publicly commented on the name, it could possibly pay homage to A$AP Rocky's recent song "Riot," which featured Pharrell Williams. The song was released on July 20 as the second single from his fourth studio album Don't Be Dumb. The unique moniker seems to cement a naming tradition for the couple, who seem to prefer names that begin with "R." They named their oldest child, whom they welcomed in May 2022, RZA Athelston Mayers.

According to the birth certificate, little Riot made his entrance into the world on August 1, 2023, at 7:41 a.m. at Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. It was initially reported that the couple welcomed their son on Aug. 1. The birth certificate also listed Rihanna's OB-GYN as Dr. Thais Aliabad, a prominent figure in celebrity healthcare who worked with both Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner and also, Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah when they welcomed their first child together in June.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky first announced she was pregnant with her second child during her Super Bowl LVII halftime show, during which she wore a red jumpsuit, which was layered over a close-fitting bodysuit that was left unzipped just enough to reveal her growing baby bump. Afterward, her representative confirmed the pregnancy news. In August, sources confirmed the couple had welcomed their son, though few details were given.

Now parents of two, Rihanna reportedly feels her "family is now complete," according to a source who spoke to PEOPLE last month. The source added, "It's something she's always wanted." Meanwhile, a source told Entertainment Tonight on Aug. 24 that the parents plan to "spend the early days of parenthood out of the public eye and won't make any immediate plans to debut the new baby." A separate source added that the two singers "are great right now" and are "so excited to grow their family and are so united when it comes to parenting."

While Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been dating since 2020, they did not go public with their relationship until mid-2021 when the rapper called Rihanna in his GQ June/July 2021 cover story "the love of my life" and "my lady," adding that "She's The One." After announcing in January 2022 they were expecting their first child together, they welcomed RZA in May 2022.