Rich Homie Quan's Dad in 'Unbearable Pain' Over Rapper's Death

Corey Lamar, father of rapper Rich Homie Quan, opened up to fans about his grief on Instagram on Friday morning. The rapper – whose real name was Dequantes Devontay Lamar – passed away on Thursday, Sept. 5 at the age of 34. His father posted an Instagram Story saying that he is in "unbearable pain," and is struggling to process this loss.

"Lord please please please help me to understand this," Lamar wrote in a now-expired Story post. "To lose my son (my 1st born, my best friend. Lord please let this be a dream... Y'all pray for me and my family... I feel like I'm crushed into a million pieces." News of Quan's death was confirmed by his family and the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office on Thursday, but according to a report by The Los Angeles Times, his cause of death has still not be announced. The rapper was discovered at his home in Atlanta, Georgia.

The elder Lamar continued to post about his son throughout the weekend, interacting with grieving friends, colleagues and fans on Instagram as well. He shared one throwback video of his son on stage, adding the text: "Rest Easy Son!! Know that Pops is gone keep handling the biz! You didn't have to worry in life and you damn show don't have to worry in death!! I'll see you on the other side. I love you kid."

In another post, Lamar revealed how he would have been spending this weekend with Quan if things had gone as planned. He wrote: "Laying here cant sleep. Quick story. Last week Quan called me and I answered and he said what's wrong I said nothing just listened to a song made me think about Mete. He said Pops I got shows in Miami this weekend come and go with me you need a mental break. I booked my flight booked us a nice mansion to stay in not knowing my son wouldn't be here to go with me. Moral of the [story,] tomorrow is not promised enjoy life and make memories with your loved ones!!!"

Rich Homie Quan was born and raised in Atlanta, and attended college on a baseball scholarship before the costs of school became unsustainable. In his early 20s, he was sentenced to 15 months in jail in connection with a burglary, and after his release he began to pursue music as a career. His 2013 breakout hit "Type of Way" catapulted him to fame, while collaborations with both his peers and his idols helped keep him on the charts in the following years. Some of his other hits include "Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)," "Lifestyle" and "Ride Out."

According to local Atlanta outlet 11 Alive, Quan was discovered unresponsive at his home by his girlfriend, Amber Williams. The outlet obtained a recording of Williams' call to 9-1-1, requesting an ambulance. She said: "He never got up. I don't feel a heartbeat, I don't see him breathing. He kind of foamed at the mouth." The medical examiner has conducted an autopsy, and will pronounced a cause of death once lab results come back.

In the meantime, other rappers and colleagues are sharing their tributes to Quan and offering comfort to his friends and family on social media – including Williams and Lamar. The rapper's legacy and his reputation for straightforward friendliness are both evident in the stories and throwbacks circulating online, and Lamar has re-posted many of them.