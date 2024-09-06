Rich Homie Quan's Cause of Death Seemingly Revealed by Boosie Badazz

Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan, best known for his 2013 breakout hit "Type of Way," reportedly died of a drug overdose. Officials have yet to confirm the rapper's manner and cause of death, but early reports have claimed that the "Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)" singer, real name Dequantes Devontay Lamar, suffered an overdose. The Fulton County Medical Examiner confirmed, per NBC News, that an autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.

"Just got word @RichHomieQuan just OD," fellow rapper Boosie Badazz wrote in a series of posts to X shortly after Lamar's passing. "Just talk to (Q)uan the other day."

TMZ first reported that Lamar, 33, died in his Atlanta home Thursday, his family sharing that "they are shattered and heartbroken" and "desperately searching for answers" into the cause of his death. The outlet later reported that Lamar's girlfriend Amber Williams called 911 after discovering the rapper unresponsive on the couch. In the call, Williams told dispatchers that Lamar was on the couch when she left the home to take her son to school, but when she returned home, she realized he hadn't moved. Williams said she couldn't find a heartbeat and couldn't see him breathing. She said, "when I turned him over he kind of foamed at the mouth."

Lamar was declared dead at the scene when paramedics arrived shortly thereafter, his death prompting a wave of social media tributes. Boosie Badazz wrote on X, "JUST TALKED TO YOU BRA/ Never go forget yo smile n the way talked n of course yo music." R&B singer Jacquees, who collaborated with the musician on the 2014 single "Feel It," wrote in an emotional post, "Rest in peace my brother Rich Homie Quan. I love you for life."

Born in Atlanta on Oct. 4, 1990, Lamar was heavily influenced by the "dirty south" style of hip-hop, including Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Lil Wayne and others. He began officially releasing music in 2012, scoring his first major hits the following year with the "Type of Way." Throughout his career, he scored further hits with singles like "Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)," which was certified triple platinum, and "Ride Out," which was featured in Fast & Furious 6. His most recent EP, Family & Mula, was released in October of 2022. Lamar was also a member of Rich Gang, a hip-hop collective from Cash Money Records, and collaborated with artists including Rick Ross, Keke Palmer, Jeremih, Future, Boosie BadAzz, Gucci Mane, and 2 Chainz.