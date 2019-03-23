‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Gives Birth to First Child With Fiance Dennis McKinley

Porsha Williams is officially a mother of one.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her fiancé Dennis McKinley welcomed a baby girl on Friday, March 22.

Videos by PopCulture.com

PEOPLE reports the baby was born at 1:36 p.m., weighing 6 pounds, 15 ounces, and measured 20 inches long.

“What a time to be alive! Porsha and I are so happy and blessed to announce the arrival of our daughter, Baby PJ,” the Dish Nation host and McKinley told the outlet in a statement.

“We couldn’t have imagined a more magical moment! Can’t thank everyone enough for joining us on this journey – it’s been a fantastic journey,” they added.

Though the name has yet to be revealed, Williams previously referred to her baby girl as PJ during a gender reveal party in October.

Williams first announced her pregnancy back in September, opening up to the outlet that while her pregnancy was a “dream come true,” she worried about suffering another miscarriage.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I was excited [but] I had mixed feelings. The other feeling that I had beside excitement was fear,” Williams, who miscarried six years ago, said at the time.

“I’ve had a miscarriage before in my past, which I’ve also been open about because I suffer with fibroids and had to have a myomectomy,” she added. “So just the fear of, ‘Is the baby going to be okay? Will I make it full term?’ All those questions that you ask if you’ve had a miscarriage before.”

“Going into the first appointment and being able to see baby and hear baby and know that baby is fine, then I can really wrap my mind around actually becoming a mommy,” she explained, before going to see her little one for the first time.

After announcing her pregnancy, Williams revealed she was already thinking of baby named for the little one.

“One of the names that we got rid of that he liked was Napoleon. [I was like], ‘I don’t know about that one for a boy!’” she said. “One of the names that he has absolutely settled on — I’m not settled on it yet — is PJ. PJ stands for Porsha Jr. He wants to name our daughter Porsha Jr.”

Her pregnancy was far from an easy one, however, as she was hospitalized back in November when she began to experience “extreme pain” due to fibroid complications.

Williams and McKinley got engaged shortly after news of her pregnancy broke. The reality television personality was previously married to former NFL star Kordell Stewart from 2011 to 2013.