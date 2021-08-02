Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Phillippe's Photo With Boyfriend Leaves Fans Making Similar Comparisons

✖

Ava Phillippe, the daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, shared another photo that had fans doing a double take this weekend. Ava, 21, and her boyfriend, Owen Mahoney, went to the San Francisco Giants game on Saturday, where it looks like the two had a good time. Witherspoon and Phillippe, who were married from 1999 to 2007, are also parents to son Deacon, 17. Witherspoon also shares son Tennessee, 8, with husband Jim Toth.

"He’s a Giants fan… and I’m a garlic fries fan," Ava captioned the selfie from the Oracle Park bleachers. Some fans pointed out that not only does Ava look like her mom, but Mahoney looked curiously like Phillippe in the picture. "I’m I the only one who sees her parents?" one person wrote. "Can you say Reese and Ryan 2.0 legit," another wrote. "He looks like your dad," another wrote in a straightforward comment.

Ava is active on Instagram, with over 960,000 followers, but she rarely posts photos with Mahoney. He previously appeared on her page on June 21, when she shared a selfie from Austin, Texas. "The bats were feeling shy… so here’s a pic of us instead," she wrote in the caption. Their relationship is mom-approved, as Witherspoon commented on the post with a heart-eyes emoji, adding, "These two." Ava has been dating Mahoney since at least 2019, when he appeared in photos she later deleted, notes PEOPLE. The two attend UC Berkley together.

Last month, Witherspoon told Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross in Interview Magazine that it is "rewarding" to have a close relationship with her children, one that she remains surprised by. "I never expected the kind of relationship that I have with them, but it’s so rewarding to be able to have kids that you can process life with a little bit, and they help me understand the complexities of what it means to be a human now," Witherspoon said. "So I’m really, really grateful that these little humans are in my life. Adult humans. I have two adult children now, Tracee. It’s crazy."

Witherspoon now stars in the Apple TV+ show The Morning Show, alongside Steve Carell and Jennifer Aniston. The show's second season is scheduled to premiere on Sept. 17. She also voiced Roita in Sing 2, which opens on Dec. 22. She will also executive produce this year's Stand Up To Cancer special with Toth. The special airs on Aug. 21 and features Tran Ho, Sogia Vergara, Ken Jeong, and Anthony Anderson as hosts. Common and Brittany Howard will perform during the show, which raises money for cancer research.