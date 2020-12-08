Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Phillippe Twin in Matching Holiday Sweaters

✖

Reese Witherspoon is giving us major holiday coziness as she twins once again with daughter Ava Phillippe. The Big Little Lies actress, who shares her 21-year-old daughter with ex Ryan Phillippe, joked that she had to "beg" her eldest to pose with her in matching holiday sweaters from Witherspoon’s clothing brand, Draper James.

"Ok. It’s [100%] true that I had to beg her to wear a matching Holiday sweater.... but isn’t it CUTE??!! #humorme #itsamomthing," the Legally Blonde actress, 44, captioned the photo, which shows the mother-daughter duo also wearing matching red lipstick and holding winter mugs while on the festively decorated porch.

Witherspoon's famous friends and followers couldn't hold back how much they loved the adorable shot, with Jennifer Garner, Katie Couric and Selma Blair all sharing how sweet they thought the two were. "Worth it," Garner commented alongside a heart-eyed emoji as Couric noted how "adorable" she thought the duo were. Adding two kiss emojis, Blair commented the two were simply the "cutest." Even Ava, after all the cajoling it apparently took to get her to pose, had to weigh in with a sweet comment, writing with a heart, "hehe love you."

Another whole subset of commenters zeroed in on just how similar Witherspoon and her daughter look. Author and TV personality Derek Blasberg joked, "Thank you for tagging so I could tell which was which," while Drew Barrymore commented, "Come on! Twins!!!! Beautiful ladies love love love!" Padma Lakshmi even chimed in to say she was "seeing double."

Ava is already following in her mom's footsteps with her "huge heart" as she pursues her education at UC Berkeley. In September, the Little Fires Everywhere actress praised her daughter as she turned 21, sharing photos of the two throughout her life on Instagram. "Wow! How is it possible that this little girl is now 21 years old? Happy Birthday to my sweet girl who has become the most incredible young woman," Witherspoon wrote in the caption.

"Her kindness, her compassion, and her huge heart never cease to amaze me," the proud mom continued, directing the rest of her caption to her daughter directly: "Ava, there aren’t enough words to describe how proud I am of everything you’ve already accomplished. I cannot wait to see ALL the Good you will put into this world. I love you so much [Ava Phillippe]."