Cara Kilbey is speaking out following her son’s recent hospitalization. The Only Way is Essex star’s 2-year-old son Jagger was rushed to the hospital earlier this month after becoming “really ill,” but Kilbey and her husband were left “disgusted” when, just days later, they received a hefty parking fine.

According to 37-year-old mom of three, the ordeal began when Jagger became sick. Concerned for his wellbeing, she and her husband rushed their youngster to the hospital at around 8 p.m. local time. They waited at A&E for about eight hours and were thankfully able to take Jagger home. But days later, Kilbey said, they received a £100 (about $125) parking fine after Harris forgot to pay at the machine.

“Right so this really pisses me off,” the TOWIE star wrote on Instagram, per The Sun. “Jagger was really ill last week so Daniel took him to the hospital and waited around eight hours for A&E from 8pm. A parking charge has come through the door today for £100.”

Kilbey said the fine “disgusts me,” and noted that “people go to hospitals, not for a laugh, but because someone is sick and in need.”

“Why parking fines in hospitals?” she continued. “People don’t have the time to pay a parking charge in a rush for A&E. At least give them seven days at least to pay the original parking fee.”

Kilbey is best known for her appearance on The Only Way Is Essex. She joined the British reality show back in 2011 through her close friendship to Billi Mucklow. After leaving the show in 2013, she met Harris in 2014. The following year, per the Mirror, Kilbey revealed that she suffered a miscarriage when she was five months pregnant. The pair went on to welcome Penelope Blu in 2016, with son Hunter arriving in 2017.

In May 2021, Kilbey revealed that she underwent surgery for a ruptured ectopic pregnancy, telling fans at the time, “I’ve been quiet on Instagram recently. Last month I found out I had an ectopic pregnancy that had ruptured and caused an internal bleed, so was rushed into theatre for an emergency op.”

Just eight months later, the TOWIE star announced she and Harris were expecting their third child together. They went on to welcome son Jagger in May 2022, Kilbey announcing her son’s birth by writing, “Meet Our Surprise Arrival…. Jagger James.”