Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme Reveals Huge Revelations After Child Custody Dispute

Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme has offered some huge revelations, following his child custody dispute with ex-wife Brody Dalle. According to Loudwire, Homme has revealed that he's been granted sole custody of the three children he shares with Dalle. He also provided some details and a timeline, stating that he has had primary custody of the kids since March 2022.

"Out of respect and concern for his minor children and their well-being, Joshua Homme has previously refrained from making public statements about his family to the media," the statement began. "In light of the continued falsehoods, the repeated invasions of the children's privacy and the resulting emotional harm, it is time that the truth be told. Our hope is that this will end the enquiries and speculation and provide the family the privacy and consideration they deserve."

Homme's statement continued, "For more than a year after the conclusion of their divorce proceedings, Joshua Homme and Brody Dalle were able to amicably co-parent their three children in a healthy and functional way. The situation took a dark turn when Dalle violated the 50/50 custody agreement by withholding the children from seeing their father. Despite multiple orders by the Los Angeles Family Court to return the children, as well as being found in contempt of court, Dalle continued to violate the custody agreement. The situation was exacerbated by the inappropriate actions of her boyfriend Gunner Foxx."

The Grammy-winning rocker then provided some details about a past legal dispute between himself and sons, which he claims was orchestrated by Dalle and Foxx. "It was reported in the fall of 2021 that Homme's sons had filed a restraining order against their father and that it was signed by their mother. It has since been revealed in court proceedings that this restraining order was drafted and filed by Gunner Foxx, who forged Dalle's signature on the document. Dalle later testified in court to having known at the time that Foxx had forged her signature, while doing nothing to set the record straight legally or in the media."

Homme went on to explain that he and "his two sons were granted a restraining order protecting them from Gunner Foxx, preventing him from making any contact with them whatsoever for a period of five years. Foxx's requests for a restraining order against Homme were denied by two separate courts." Additionally, "It was reported that Homme's daughter filed a restraining order against him. This was also filed by Gunner Foxx who took the minor child to court without the presence of either one of her parents. Prior to the hearing on this matter – at the child's request and through her own counsel – the order was rescinded."

Finally, Homme explained that — in regards to abuse claims Dalle and Foxx made against him — police investigated and determined there was no wrongdoing. "The Homme family is grateful to the Los Angeles County Courts, minor's counsel, local law enforcement, DCFS and court-ordered monitors for their time and continued attention and care," the statement concluded. "The goal of the Los Angeles Family Court System and Joshua Homme's sincere hope is that the conclusion of this matter will result in the ability for both Homme and Dalle to co-parent their children peacefully."