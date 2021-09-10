Queens of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme Hit With Restraining Order by Kids

Queens of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme has been hit with a restraining order by his kids. His two sons, 10-year-old Orrin and 5-year-old Wolf, both filed domestic violence restraining orders through their mom, Brody Dalle, claiming that they’re afraid he might hurt them. According to the filing, the boys allege they’re scared of their dad because he yells at their mother and drinks and drives with the kids in the car. His eldest is also saying there was a recent incident in which Homme touched his son’s private parts.

Orrin went on to further accuse Homme of physical abuse, saying that he hits him on the head, flicks his ears, pokes him in the chest, and throws things at him, on top of some verbal abuse. Orrin says his father calls him fat and makes threats against his mom’s boyfriend, allegedly saying that he would murder him. The younger son shared in the documents that Homme throws obscenities at their mom and grabs them by the neck and ears. He says he’s scared to go over to visit dad’s house. The two boys are asking the court to grant them a restraining order, requiring Homme to stay at least 100 yards away from them and the family pet at all times.

Homme has had some violent moments in the past, apologizing for seriously kicking a female photographer at one of his shows in 2017. But, he’s also had recorded issues at home for some time. “Ms. Dalle has previously brought these claims to the police, DCFS, and the presiding judge of the family law court, all of whom have declined to take any action based upon these spurious claims,” Susan Wiesner, Homme’s attorney, tells TMZ. Dalle and Homme legally split in 2019 after 14 years of marriage. She first filed for separation in November, before finally filing divorce papers in December. She also filed a restraining order against Homme after an incident where she says he showed up at her home while drunk and headbutted her. A few months later Homme filed for a restraining order against her too, saying that she was trying to have him arrested for violating her previous order by intentionally showing up to his events.