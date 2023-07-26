Prince George Turns 10 and Looks Just Like Dad Prince William at His Age

Prince George turned 10 years old on Saturday, occasioning a new royal portrait. Royal admirers quickly noticed that he looks practically identical to his father, Prince William at the same age. In fact, a photo of Prince William at age 10 even shows him wearing the same shirt.

Prince George smiled broadly for a new birthday portrait published on Saturday. According to a report by PEOPLE, the photo was taken by royal photographer Mike Pilkington earlier this month. Reporters put it side-by-side wiht a photo of Prince William at age 10 where he is wearing the same plaid shirt. The two even have a similar hairstyle and their features are virtually indistinguishable.

As he gets older, Prince George seems to be taking a more prominent role in the royal family's public life. Back in May he served as a Page of Honor at the Coronation of King Charles III, making him the youngest future king ever to play a ceremonial role in a coronation. However, sources close to the British royal family say that Prince William and Kate Middleton are hoping to ease Prince. George into an understanding of his future gradually.

Royal biographer Robert Lacey told PEOPLE that Middleton and Prince William chose a "controlled moment of their choice" to discuss the crown with Prince George, and that they did so because of Prince William's "unhappiness at the haphazard fashion in which the whole business of his royal destiny had buzzed around his head from the start." It's not clear when this conversation took place, but it likely wasn't Prince George's first hint of his future. Other palace insiders said that the 10-year-old seems to have some awareness of what's in store for him.

"I think George has known almost from the beginning," said said royal stylist Amaia Arrieta. "He has always had a more prominent role – there have been many events with his late great-grandmother or great-grandfather when it was just him, and his siblings weren't there. I think they must have had that conversation very early on."

Another anonymous source said: "It's a massive balancing act. William and Kate are doing the right thing, protecting him so he can have as normal a childhood as possible, but he's also dipping into duties as a future monarch. He's getting firsthand experience of what it's like to be a royal and a monarch and firsthand experience of being a normal boy."

Prince George has been accompanying his parents to more and more public events recently, and so far the public seems to fawn over their future king. In the meantime, the reign of King Charles III is just getting started.