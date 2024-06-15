Kate Middleton Returns to Public Eye for Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace

Kate Middleton has stepped into the public eye as she continues to undergo cancer treatment. As the royal (whose official title is Catherine, Princess of Wales), stepped out with her family on Saturday to partake in Trooping the Colour, the royal celebration tied to the reigning monarch's birthday.

She was seen alongside her husband Prince William, their three children (Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis), honoree King Charles and other members of the royal family. After arriving by carriage, they were pictured on the balcony at Buckingham Palace, per tradition. This appearance comes after a flurry of rumors about Princess Catherine's status as it pertains to royal duties.

(Photo: Chris Jackson / Getty Images)

Middleton had broken the news of her return to the public eye on Friday in a message shared to the public. She updated her current status amid cancer treatment and asked for "patience" as she continues to gauge what she's comfortable doing in terms of royal duties.

"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times," Princess Catherine wrote on Friday. "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.

(Photo: Chris Jackson / Getty Images)

"My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home. I'm looking forward to attending The King's Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.

(Photo: Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal. Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."