The Way Prince Harry Plays a ‘Huge Part’ in Baby Archie’s Upbringing

Prince Harry may be sixth in line to the British throne, but when it comes to 3-month-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, he’s a hands-on dad. Speaking to Us Weekly, a royal insider revealed the special bond that the royal dad-of-one has with little Archie, confessing that he plays a “huge part” in his life.

“He’s the kind of dad who doesn’t mind getting his hands dirty,” the insider said, going on to add that Harry doesn’t shy away from changing dirty diapers, burping his son, or cleaning up his spit-up.

The source added that Harry and wife Meghan Markle‘s parenting style is seamless, and that Markle “doesn’t even need to ask him” to do something, because Harry “just does it.” For the Duke of Sussex, that means getting “up in the night to tend to his son” even if he has an early morning royal engagement.

In between diaper duty and the other less than glamorous highlights of being a new dad, Harry manages to set aside a special moment of father-and-son bonding time. According to the source, the prince loves to sing his son lullabies, though he is “tone-deaf, and he knows it.”

The duke won’t be crooning tunes to many more little ones, though. In a discussion with famed primatologist Dr. Jane Goodall in the September issue of British Vogue, which Markel guest edited, Harry revealed that he wants a “maximum” of two children, meaning that he only foresees his son having one sibling.

After marrying at St. George’s Chapel in May of 2018, the duke and duchess welcomed their first child on May 6 of this year, baby Archie becoming seventh in line to the British throne.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 5.26am,” the official birth announcement released by Buckingham Palace read. “The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz. The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth.”

Since welcoming their son, the couple have kept from putting him in the spotlight, Harry and Markle opting out of the traditional post-birth hospital introduction. They also chose to keep his christening a private event and have not shared the names of their son’s godparents.

Archie has, however, been spotted on occasion. He recently joined his mom and aunt Kate Middleton, as well as cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Luis, for a polo match at the Billingbear Poli Club in Wokingham, Surrey.