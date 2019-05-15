Prince Harry Says He ‘Can’t Imagine Life Without’ Baby Archie

Prince Harry is head over heels in love with newborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The new dad stepped out in Oxford on Tuesday, for one of his first royal outings since the May 6 birth of his first child with Meghan Markle, and while he took a brief break away from daddy duty, his little bundle of joy was not far from his mind.

While visiting Oxford’s Children Hospital, the Duke of Sussex admitted while speaking to mom of two Amy Scullard that just a week after becoming a father, it is already impossible to imagine his life without his son.

“He said he’s getting used to the baby and how Archie has fitted into family life,” Scullard said, according to Hello! royal editor Emily Nash. “He said he just feels part of the family, and he can’t imagine life without his son.”

The sweet remarks are just the latest in gushing comments made by the newly minted father-of-one since he and Markle welcomed their son on May 6. Following an official announcement made by Buckingham Palace, the prince addressed reporters and doted on his newly expanded family.

“It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined,” he said. “How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we’re both absolutely thrilled. We’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there, it’s been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody.”

“I haven’t been at many births; this is definitely my first birth, but it was amazing, absolutely incredible,” he added. “And as I said, I’m so incredibly proud of my wife and as every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing. But this little thing is absolutely to die for. I’m just over the moon.”

But the sweet words and expressions of love are not just being made by Harry, as Markle herself beamed while making her first public appearance since giving birth at St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle on May 8.

“It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing,” she said when asked what it was like as a new mom. “I have the best two guys in the world, so I’m really happy.”

She added that little Archie “has the sweetest temperament” and is “really calm” and that “he’s just a dream.”

Baby Sussex, currently seventh in line to the British throne, joins fellow tiny royals Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the three children of Prince William and Kate Middleton.