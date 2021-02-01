Pregnant Shawn Johnson Tests Positive for Coronavirus

✖

Shawn Johnson is "nervous" after testing positive for COVID-19. The former Olympic gymnast, who is expecting her second child with husband Andrew East, revealed Sunday evening that she contracted the coronavirus. "Got my results back today and they came back positive for Covid," she began a since-deleted note on her Story, as per PEOPLE.

"Not going to lie... I'm nervous knowing I'm positive," the athlete, also mom to 15-month-old daughter Drew, continued. "It's been a long two weeks of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) with Drew and now this... my body is exhausted." Not only is Johnson concerned about getting her family sick, having the underlying condition of asthma "scares [her] a little extra," especially having watched a close family member "fight for his life last month" while battling COVID. "So far, I have a cough, terrible sore throat and headache. Fatigue for sure but... that's pregnancy haha," she continued. "Not looking for any kind of pitty (sic) party. Just a reminder to take care of yourself. Drink an extra water tonight and wash your hands."

Johnson's husband previously tested positive for coronavirus, the couple revealed in their pregnancy announcement video shared on YouTube last month. "We were in this time of celebration and we wanted to tell her parents and her friends, then I ended up having to friggin' self-isolate for 10 days," said East of learning he had tested positive after his wife learned she was expecting. Johnson remembered being "scared" that either she or their daughter also had caught coronavirus, especially when thinking about possible pregnancy complications. Johnson suffered a miscarriage in 2017.

Johnson signed her diagnosis announcement Sunday from "your truly aka the quarantiner in the coroner bedroom," and added in an extra post a message to other people struggling with their health amid this pandemic. "Praying so hard for all of those babies out there tonight (sappy mama here) and everyone fighting for their health. Ok... this emotional mess of a human is going to try to sleep now. Love you all," she wrote.

In April, Johnson told PopCulture that her family was doing "a ton of puzzles" and cooking to try and stay entertained during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the difficult times, Johnson said she couldn't have imagined how much she would love being a mom, even amid a pandemic. "You already worry so much about the decisions you're making on your baby's behalf on a daily basis," she explained. "Now trying to protect them from illness is terrifying as well, so it just kind of adds to the stress."