Shawn Johnson Shares Touching Moment Her Daughter Arrived

Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson is taking her fans into the delivery room. After welcoming her first child, daughter Drew Hazel, on Oct. 29, Johnson and her husband Andrew East shared a sweet video on Sunday titled “pregnancy + childbirth | the east family,” which documented the moment they welcomed their daughter into the world.

“Alright guys, so that baby was not moving,” East explains in the video. “Shawn’s body was a little too small and her hips are too tight because of her past athletics. After they broke the water, they could only wait so long until she went back into the operating room to get a C-section. I’m realizing it’s a pretty significant surgery and I’m just sitting here praying for her. I know she is going to do great like she always does, and I’m so excited that now I’m finally gonna meet the baby.”

The video then cuts to the operating room during the moment little Drew’s cries erupt as she is born.

“I told you you were gonna cry,” tells her husband, who responds, “I’m not crying, you’re crying.”

The couple, who married in April 2016, announced the birth of their daughter Nov. 4, waiting until Saturday, Nov. 9 to officially announce her name and birth details. Sharing a family portrait, the couple revealed that they had named their little one, born measuring 20.5 inches and weighing 8 lbs. 8 oz., Drew Hazel East.

In another Instagram post, Johnson had opened up about the guilt she had experienced after she chose to get an epidural and after delivering her baby via C-section.

“22 hours of labor to end in a c section,” she wrote. “I went in with such a stubborn mindset of thinking the only way I could bring our baby into the world was naturally. No meds no intervention.”

“At 14 hours when I chose to get an epidural I felt guilty,” she continued. “At 22 hours when we were told I had to get a c section I felt like I had failed. But after holding our sweet girl in my arms and being told everything went well and she had made it to us safely I could have cared less.”

Johnson, who had suffered a miscarriage two years before she announced she was pregnant with Hazel, ended the post she “will forever do anything for this girl that I love more than I ever could imagine.”