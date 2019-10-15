Pregnant Shawn Johnson Hospitalized After ‘Freak Accident’

At 38 weeks pregnant, Olympic gold medal gymnast Shawn Johnson found herself in the hospital not to welcome her first child with husband Andrew East, but because of a “freak accident.” The Dancing With the Stars champion took to Instagram over the weekend to reveal that she had been rushed to the ER after she broke her big toe.

“38 weeks pregnant and in the ER……. for a broken big toe,” Johnson captioned a photo of herself in a hospital bed. “hahaha only me. All is good, just adding a little more swag to my big mama waddle these days.”

In the photo, an X-ray of the injury can also be seen, Johnson’s foot covered and being iced as she rests.

Prior to the post, Johnson had opened up about the injury on her Instagram Story Sunday night as East was driving her home from the hospital. “Well guys, we had a really eventful night. We are currently headed home from the emergency room,” she explained. “It had nothing to do with the baby.”

“I dropped a piece of concrete on my foot — a piece of concrete fell on my foot because I was real[ly] excited about petting a dog…and I broke my big toe just in half,” Johnson continued. “Pretty nasty, so that happened.”

The former Olympic professional gymnast went on to assure her fans that “all is good, baby’s good, everything’s good,” adding that she opted not to take anything for the pain “because [of the] baby.”

On Monday, Johnson gave fans another update, promising that she is doing “great,” though she has “some pretty coloring, my foot is a little bit bigger than usual, my big toe’s a little bit longer than usual, but I’m good! It’s just a perfect excuse to chill out until baby comes!”

The weekend trip to the emergency room comes days before Johnson is set to welcome her first child with East, whom she married in April 2016. The couple announced that they were expecting in April, less than two years after they suffered a devastating miscarriage, which Johnson told PopCulture.com left her feeling “shameful and guilty” and “broken inside.”

“I would just sit in front of the computer for hours and read story after story after story,” she said. “Because women really didn’t talk about miscarriage, it was kind of this eye opening experience of I wasn’t the only one, and so many women go through it, and it’s normal and painful, but something that we’re strong enough to get through.”

Looking ahead to the birth of her baby, Johnson added that “pregnancy is the most humbling thing in the world because you have just zero control.”