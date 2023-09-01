Travis Barker Leaves Blink-182 Tour for 'Urgent Family Matter' as He Shares Photos From Hospital

Blink-182 postponed the launch of their European tour Friday after Travis Barker returned home to California due to an "urgent family matter." The band, which includes Barker, Tom DeLonge, and Mark Hoppus, announced in a statement shared on Instagram that their upcoming performances in Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin have been postponed due to Barker's absence.

"Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States," the group shared on their Instagram Stories. "The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."

At this time, further details are not known. Just prior to the announcement, Barker, who is expecting a baby boy with his wife Kourtney Kardashian, shared several photos to his Instagram Stories from inside what appeared to be a prayer room. One image showed a banner reading, "Together we pray," with the musician also posting a photo of a stained glass window. He did not comment on the matter and has not shared any further updates on social media. Kardashian has also remained quiet on social media, her most recent post being a Poosh blog on Thursday.

Barker and Kardashian, who tied the knot in May 2022, announced they were expecting their first child together back in June. During Blink-182's concert at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, the Keeping up With the Kardashians star stood in the front row holding a sign that read "TRAVIS I'M PREGNANT," a callback to Blink-182's music video for "All the Small the Things." They later shared they were expecting a son. Barker is already dad to son Landon Barker, 19, and daughter Alabama Barker, 17, with his ex, Shanna Moakler. Kardashian, meanwhile, is mom to Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 8, whom she shares with her ex, Scott Disick.

Amid the pregnancy, Barker has been busy on tour, which kicked off earlier this year. Although Kardashian attended some of the band's early shows, she has been absent from the remainder of the concerts due to her pregnancy. A source told Us Weekly in June, "Kourtney would love to be on the road the entire time Travis is touring but being several months pregnant, that's just not realistic. So when he's away and they're not able to be together, they text and FaceTime constantly."

Blink-182 was scheduled to return to the stage in the United Kingdom this weekend before heading to Ireland, Belgium, and Germany next week. The group has not announced rescheduled dates for the postponed shows.