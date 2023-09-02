Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Leave Hospital After Family Medical Emergency

Following Travis Barker's family emergency that sent him home early from the Blink 182 tour, he and his pregnant wife, Kourtney Kardashian, have been spotted. According to TMZ, Barker and Kardashian left a Los Angeles-area hospital on Saturday afternoon, where they were photographed getting into a waiting SUV and accompanied by handlers and security guards. It was pointed out that Kardashian still appeared to be pregnant and that she was on her feet. Apparently, she has not yet given birth to a child, which is what many assumed had happened in relation to the family emergency. While in Europe, Blink 182 announced their tour had been postponed Friday, writing, "Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available." Barker's departure wasn't officially explained; most people assumed Kardashian's pregnancy was a possible explanation for why he left.

Shanna Moakler told photographers that she was "praying" for her ex-husband, Barker, and Kardashian Friday." "I don't know what's going on, I just know that our kids are safe and sound — obviously that's important to me," the model who shares children Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with Barker, said. "Obviously, whenever they have to cancel shows, it's a really big deal. I'm just praying that his immediate family — and the baby and Kourtney and everyone — is safe and OK." There is no clear explanation for what happened or why Kardashian might have been hospitalized, but it appears she is recovering well now and will go home soon.

After getting married in May 2022, Barker and Kardashian are currently expecting their first child together. Announcing that they were expecting a child in June during a concert where Barker would be playing with Blink-182 in Los Angeles, the founder of Poosh made the exciting announcement. At that time, she was holding up a sign that said, "Travis, I'm pregnant," while he was performing on stage. Later in the month, Kardashian and Barker announced they were expecting a boy. Kardashian has three children with her ex-husband Scott Disick: Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8. Furthermore, Barker raised Atiana De La Hoya, 24, Moakler's daughter from an earlier relationship. Moakler, 48, and Barker, 44, were married from 2004 to 2008.