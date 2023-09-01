Shanna Moakler Clears Confusion on Travis Barker's Urgent Family Matter

Shanna Moakler says the kids Travis Barker and she shares are safe despite his "urgent family matter." Barker's ex-wife said that he does not have a family issue involving their son or daughter, and she told a photographer in Los Angeles Friday that many people have been contacting her to get clarification on Barker's family issue. Moakler added that she is "praying" for her ex-husband, Barker, and his pregnant wife, Kourtney Kardashian, after his band abruptly had to postpone their European tour in order to handle an "urgent family matter." "I don't know what's going on, I just know that our kids are safe and sound — obviously that's important to me," the model who shares children Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with Barker, told photographers in Los Angeles Friday, per a video from Page Six. "Obviously, whenever they have to cancel shows, it's a really big deal. I'm just praying that his immediate family — and the baby and Kourtney and everyone — is safe and OK."

Blink-182's overseas tour was set to kick off when the 47-year-old drummer returned to the US. "Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States," the band tweeted on Friday morning. "The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed." "More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available." A few hours prior to the news breaking about the family emergency, the drummer posted photos of the Glasgow Airport prayer room, as well as a banner reading, "Together we pray." Moreover, around the same time that Barker was heading home, his teen daughter, Alabama, posted a TikTok video of herself lip-syncing to Coi Leray's song "No More Parties." The aspiring rapper wore a black and pink pajama set in the clip.

In May 2022, the couple married and are currently expecting their first child together. In June, the Poosh founder, 44, made the exciting announcement during a concert where Barker would be playing with Blink-182 in Los Angeles. At the time, she held up a sign that read, "Travis I'm pregnant," as he performed on stage. Kardashian and Barker announced later on in the month that they were expecting a boy. Kardashian is also a mom to three children with her ex Scott Disick: Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8. Additionally, Barker raised Atiana De La Hoya, 24, Moakler's daughter from another relationship, as his own. Moakler, 48, and the drummer were married from 2004 to 2008.