Pink's Husband Carey Hart's Shooting Photo With Son Sparks Lots of Discourse

Cary Hart had his followers talking after his latest Instagram post. The former motocross star posted a photo of his 3-year-old son Jameson standing in front of multiple rifles. Jameson was seen staring at a .22 rifle while holding his fans in his face. Hart said Jameson was sad about his current situation despite enjoying shooting targets.

Hart has seen his share of criticism teaching his kids how to shoot guns. However, Hart defended his position by saying in October: "I'm a firm believer in teaching my kids to shoot, but more importantly, handle a fire arm. No better sound than the bullet of your kids gun plucking a steel target at 30 yards. Have a great weekend, everyone."

Hart, 45, is a former motocross star who has two kids. He has been married to Pink since 2006, and along with Jameson, the couple also has an older daughter named Willow. When it comes to the fan's thought's on Hart teaching his kids to handle guns, the comments have been interesting. As for Hart, he's a firm believer that having them learn how to use guns is a good way to get the kids out of the house. Here's a look at what fans have to say about Hart's recent post.