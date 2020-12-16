Pink's Husband Carey Hart's Shooting Photo With Son Sparks Lots of Discourse
Cary Hart had his followers talking after his latest Instagram post. The former motocross star posted a photo of his 3-year-old son Jameson standing in front of multiple rifles. Jameson was seen staring at a .22 rifle while holding his fans in his face. Hart said Jameson was sad about his current situation despite enjoying shooting targets.
Hart has seen his share of criticism teaching his kids how to shoot guns. However, Hart defended his position by saying in October: "I'm a firm believer in teaching my kids to shoot, but more importantly, handle a fire arm. No better sound than the bullet of your kids gun plucking a steel target at 30 yards. Have a great weekend, everyone."
Hart, 45, is a former motocross star who has two kids. He has been married to Pink since 2006, and along with Jameson, the couple also has an older daughter named Willow. When it comes to the fan's thought's on Hart teaching his kids to handle guns, the comments have been interesting. As for Hart, he's a firm believer that having them learn how to use guns is a good way to get the kids out of the house. Here's a look at what fans have to say about Hart's recent post.
Love It
View this post on Instagram
One Instagram user is a big supporter of Hart's decision. The person wrote: "Awesome!! Teaching the respect of owning a fire arm Young! We live in the country, shooting and learning to drive. "prevnext
Education
Another fan pointed out why this is a good move from Hart. The Instagram user wrote: "Gun education, quality time and fun! Ill never forget target practice with my dad, best times/memories ever.prevnext
Teach Them Young
Carey Hart defends decision to teach his children how to 'handle a firearm' - Carey Hart has defended his decision to teach his children how to "handle a firearm".— Daily Entertainment News (@DailyEnterNews) October 13, 2020
The former motocross competitor has been taking his two young children - Willow, nine, and Jameson, three - to a ...
There were more comments about having the kids learn about gun safety at a young age. One Instagram user noted: "Was just discussing this with the wife about getting the daughter in shooting...teach them young !!"prevnext
Great Decision
One fan is all-in with every decision Hart had made. The person wrote: "You have definitely made some great decisions. You r so blessed." This Instagram user was one of the many who believe Hart is making the right call.prevnext
Family Time
Carey Hart Defends His Decision to Allow His 7-Year-Old to Shoot a Firearm https://t.co/nb6y35zAz6 via @lilsugar— Moms and The City (@Momsandthecity) February 2, 2019
It's a great way to spend time with the family. One fan wrote: "Best family time ever!!!! We fill milk jugs with colored water... the explosion and leaks are very satisfying."prevnext
Grit
"I love how you both raise the kiddos, with some grit and love," another Instagram user wrote on Hart's page. Hart has taken heat for teaching gun safety to kids, but he has also seen a lot of support, especially in his latest post.prevnext
A Person's Right
Way to go pink and Carey Hart. Instructing children to shoot a rifle teaches them understanding and respect of the firearm. People abuse firearms because of mentally illness. Competitive shooting is cool and requires lots of skill.— SS (@2019tweeting) January 31, 2019
A person from Canada believes the parents should teach their kids about gun safety. The fan wrote: "I think in country where it is your right to bear arms, it’s your responsibility to teach gun safety. But I’m Canadian what do I know."prev