Jenna Dewan Shares Sweet New Photo With Baby Girl: 'One Week of Bliss'

Jenna Dewan is basking in motherhood the third time around. The Step Up star recently welcomed a baby girl and gave insight into life with a newborn on social media. "One week of bliss. Back home and transitioning with the kids has been easier than I expected and so I'm here to remind you to always leave room in your mind for ease and lightness too," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram. Some photos featured her cradling her newborn, others with family, one of her nursing the baby girl, and some of daddy holding the newborn.

The newborn is her second baby with fiancé, Steve Kazee. The actress and Kazee are also parents to son Callum, 3. She is also mom to daughter Everly, 10, whom she shares with her ex-husband Channing Tatum. The two are still in court proceedings over his Magic Mike earnings during their marriage.

Tatum and Dewan met on the set of the dance flick, Step Up. They wed in 2009, split in 2018, and have yet to finalize the divorce. Tatum is currently dating and is supposedly set to marry actress Zoe Kravitz. He was previously with singer Jessie J.

Dewan and Kazee sparked romance amid her split from Tatum. He proposed in 2020, just a few months before they welcomed Callum together.

On Friday, June 14, Dewan announced that the newborn, Rhiannon Lee Kathryn Kazee, was born almost a week earlier. "From the moment you arrived, you have brought immense joy and love into our lives... your gentle grace, sweetness, and beauty have captivated our entire family," Dewan wrote alongside a gallery of hospital images. "Our hearts are overflowing with love, and we are truly blessed by your presence. Welcome to our world baby girl." In a second post, in a video documenting her arrival to the hospital and the moment after she gave birth, the actress added, "... & our family is now whole."