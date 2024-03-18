Pink Shares Hilarious Video of Her Kids on Tour: 'First Born vs Second Born'

Pink is giving a hilarious look at how different her two kids with husband Carey Hart are while they accompany their mom on her Summer Carnival Tour.

Saturday, the "Raise Your Glass" singer, 43, took to Instagram to share a video that shows her on stage encouraging her 12-year-old daughter Willow to sing their 2021 song "Cover Me in Sunshine" to the crowd at Accor Stadium in Sydney, Australia before the camera pans over to Pink's youngest, son Jameson. The 7-year-old looks completely uninterested in his mother and sister's performance, hanging out wearing noise-canceling headphones while trying to drink water from a bottle without using his hands. "First born vs Second born," Pink hilariously wrote on the video, adding clown emojis in the post's caption.

Pink has been adamant when it comes to showing her kids all the sides of the show business world, telling TODAY in February 2023 that she even taught her daughter the art of negotiating when it came to paying her for singing their song on tour. "Willow has a job on tour," the Grammy winner shared at the time. "We just had to go over minimum wage and it's different state to state."

"I said it's about $22.50 a show depending how long I go, if I run over," Pink recalled telling her daughter. "She goes, 'I'll take $20. It's easier math.' I'm like, 'That's not how you negotiate for yourself.' I'm like, 'You'll take $25 so it's easier math.' That's how you negotiate!" When it was suggested that Jameson could help Willow negotiate, Pink quipped that it's not exactly his area of interest. "James is like, 'I just want a lollipop,'" she shared.

Pink has always maintained the importance of bringing her kids on the road with her. "If I had nannies raising my kids and just wanted to be a rock star and party all the time, I wouldn't be successful and I wouldn't be happy," she told Redbook in May 2018. "I've never juggled so many damn plates in my life, but it's because I want to."

The musician noted, "I know this is going to be hard, but we'll make amazing memories," adding that she would immediately stop touring if her kids wanted to go home. "If they decide they just want to be home and have a normal life, whatever that means, I'll stop, because they are by far the priority."