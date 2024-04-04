Kristen Bell Shares Sweet Photos With Husband Dax Shepard After Special Easter Trip

Kristen Bell posted some wholesome photos with her husband Dax Shepard on Sunday to commemorate Easter 2024. The two comedians were dressed for the season in white and pastel shades, and they clearly enjoyed some time with family. Over a quarter-million fans "liked" the carousel on Instagram, and shared their own holiday experiences in the comments.

"A very grateful Easter in the south," Bell wrote with a purple heart emoji. She included six photos and one brief video in the post, starting with two selfies where she and Shepard sat on a porch together and shared a kiss. Her video showed Shepard arm-in-arm with another person drinking something cold, and the next two photos showed them participating in the Easter egg hunt. Finally, Bell posted a photo of herself and their family in one big group shot.

Shepard made a similar post on Instagram with a few more details about what the family got up to. He wrote: "Easter in the South was a delight. Showed Gamma Jane how to find a podcast, showed Rhonda that the picture of her hydrangeas I took two Easter ago are now tattooed on my arm. So grateful for the hospitality."

Commenters were loving these glimpses of Bell and Shepard's life, and many complimented their holiday outfits. Bell wore a lacey off-white dress with bright pink underneath, while Shepard wore a white button-up tucked into striped slacks. Spring was clearly in the air for the whole family as they hunted for plastic eggs outside, but as usual, Bell avoided posting photos of her children online. She and Shepard have two daughters: 11-year-old Lincoln and 9-year-old Delta, but they have done their best to protect their children's privacy in spite of their own fame.

That doesn't keep them from discussing parenthood in public – both generally and specifically. They are infamous for sharing some hot takes on Shepard's podcast, Armchair Expert, including their viral discussion of hygiene and bathing back in the summer of 2021. Back in a 2019 interview with PEOPLE, they even discussed their policy on mythical creatures like the Easter bunny or Santa Claus.

"We don't do any white lying, for better or worse," Shepard said. "If they want the truth, they get the truth. They know how babies are made, they know that Santa Claus is us, they know that a giant rabbit doesn't break into the house and leave them chocolate in April every year."