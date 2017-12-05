‘They Won’t Deserve You’ But Pink Offers Daughter Dating Advice Anyway

Pink is never afraid to tell it like it is, and that extends to offering dating advice to her 6-year-old daughter, Willow.

The star shared her tips in the January issue of Cosmopolitan magazine, explaining that Willow asked her for some advice, which she was happy to give.

“She said to me the other day, ‘How many boys can I have at once?’ And I said, ‘Excuse me?’ ” Pink recalled, via Entertainment Tonight. “I said, ‘Probably none of them because they won’t deserve you. They have to be kind, respectful, they have to be chivalrous, they have to be good to their moms, they have to be good looking, they have to be funny.’”

Pink shares Willow with husband Carey Hart, and the pair is also parents to 1-year-old son Jameson.

Along with dating advice, Pink also dished on famous women she admires, naming Ellen DeGeneres because “She always leads with kindness.”

The star added that a fictional character she identifies with is “Angelina Jolie in Girl, Interrupted, [because] I’m bats—.”

When asked her hopes for womankind, Pink responded, “Equality, safety & respect.”

As for one thing people get wrong about her? “That I’m angry.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @pink