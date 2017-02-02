Peta Murgatroyd Reveals Major New Venture

(Photo: Twitter / @PetaJaneFans)

Peta Murgatroyd may have just become a mom for the first time, but that doesn’t mean she’s slowing down!

The Dancing With the Stars pro announced on her Instagram page Wednesday that she has launched a brand new website, AllThingsFamAndGlam.com, where she will be sharing her life with fans.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I am so excited to share my new website with you,” Mugatroyd wrote on Instagram. “I created the site as a place to candidly share my experiences as a new mum, soon-to-be wife, and working woman trying to keep it all together with a touch of glamour!”

Mugatroyd revealed that her posts will cover parenting, fitness, products and more, and that she’s excited to share even more meaningful conversations with fans.

“Thank you for your support on this new adventure!” she concluded.

Current offerings on Mugatroyd’s site include an update on her son, Shai, a yummy-looking recipe for lemon chicken and artichoke salad and a post on Mugatroyd’s post-baby body, among other posts.

Murgatroyd told PEOPLE that she wanted to launch her site to help inspire other women.

“I want to inspire and engage women to help them find ways to keep their glam while they take care of their family,” she explained. “I want to provide my fans and women around the world with a resource for information on how to find the right balance between taking care of oneself and taking care of a new family, as well as take part in conversations where they can share their own ideas and experiences.”

The new mom added, “My goal in producing this new website and these social media channels is to create a 24/7 resource and empowering place where women can find helpful tips and ideas as they transition into motherhood, as well as provide them with great ways to take care of themselves and maintain a little glamour in their lives.”

Related:

Peta Murgatroyd Balances Breast Milk Pumping and Getting Glam Like a Star

Peta Murgatroyd Returns to the Gym Two Weeks After Giving Birth

Peta Murgatroyd Gets Real About Her Post-Baby Body