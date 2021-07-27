Paris Hilton Reportedly Expecting First Child With Fiance Carter Reum

✖

Paris Hilton is reportedly pregnant and expecting her first child with fiancé Carter Reum, according to a new report from Page Six. Hilton’s rep declined to comment and rep for Reum did not return Page Six’s request for comment.

Hilton has been open about her desire to start a family, sharing in January that she and Reum, a venture capitalist, were undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments. The Cooking With Paris star revealed the news on an episode of The Trend Reporter with Mara podcast, sharing that she began looking into IVF because she wants to have twins, a boy and a girl. "We want to have twins first and then I don't know either three or four children," she said. "We have been doing the IVF so I can pick twins if I like." Hilton added that she got the idea from her friend Kim Kardashian, who has welcomed two children via surrogate. "Kim is actually the one who told me about that. I didn't know anything about it," Hilton said of IVF. "And I'm happy that she told me that advice and introduced me to her doctor. So yeah, we have them all ready to go."

The 40-year-old added that she had already completed an egg extraction procedure. "It was tough, but I knew it would be worth it. I did it a couple of times," she recalled before praising Reum, who proposed in February. "Just doing it together and having a partner that is just so supportive and always makes me feel just like a princess all the time... it wasn't that bad."

Hilton said that Reum, who she met nearly two years ago, is "100 percent" the one for her and shared that they often discuss wedding planning and brainstorm baby names. "I'm just really excited to just move on for the next step of my life and finally just have a real-life," she explained. "Because I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life. And I haven't got to experience that, because I didn't feel like anybody deserved that love from me, and now I finally found the person who does."

The couple's wedding preparations will be documented on Hilton's upcoming Peacock docu-series, Paris in Love. "We just started shooting our new show, Paris in Love, on Peacock and we're shooting in New York just now, actually, and getting ready for the dress fitting and just planning the bachelorette party," she told Entertainment Tonight last month, adding that her wedding will be televised. "There's a lot. So I'm really excited to share that with all my fans." The DJ added that her wedding will be "something magical and fun." "You know, I'm not your traditional bride," she said.