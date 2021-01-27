Paris Hilton Reveals She's Trying to Get Pregnant, Starts IVF Process With Boyfriend Carter Reum

Paris Hilton is ready to start a family, sharing that she has begun the process of in vitro fertilization (IVF) with boyfriend Carter Reum. Hilton revealed the news on Tuesday's episode of The Trend Reporter with Mara podcast, sharing that she began looking into IVF because she wants to have twins, a boy and a girl.

"We want to have twins first and then I don't know, either three or four children," she said. "We have been doing the IVF so I can pick twins if I like." The 39-year-old added that she got the idea from her friend Kim Kardashian, who has welcomed two children via surrogate. "Kim is actually the one who told me about that. I didn't know anything about it," Hilton said of IVF. "And I'm happy that she told me that advice and introduced me to her doctor. So yeah, we have them all ready to go."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

The heiress shared that she has already completed an egg extraction procedure. "It was tough, but I knew it would be worth it. I did it a couple of times," she recalled before praising Reum. "Just doing it together and having a partner that is just so supportive and always makes me feel just like a princess all the time... it wasn't that bad."

Hilton and Reum met 15 months ago in the Hamptons through her family and have "literally been inseparable ever since." "I am so grateful just to have connected with him again after knowing each other for so long," Hilton gushed. "I just felt like it was the perfect time in my life to just have real love and finally open my heart in such a way. He's just my dream guy."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

She added that Reum is "100 percent" the one for her and that they often discuss planning a wedding and brainstorm baby names.

"I'm just really excited to just move on for the next step of my life and finally just have a real life," Hilton explained. "Because I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life. And I haven't got to experience that, because I didn't feel like anybody deserved that love from me, and now I finally found the person who does."