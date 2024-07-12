'One Tree Hill' Alum Tyler Hilton Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Megan Park

One Tree Hill's Tyler Hilton is officially a "dude Dad." Hilton, who played egotistical musician Chris Keller on the WB/CW series, welcomed his second baby with wife and Secret Life of the American Teenager alum Megan Park. He shared a sweet photo to his Instagram of their baby boy holding hands with their older daughter, Winnie.

Alongside the photo, Hilton praised Park in the caption for being an "absolute hero" and carrying little Bennett while doing post production for her new movie, My Old Ass, as well as during press and travel to Sundance for the premiere. Already, Hilton says that his boy may be "the coolest guy I've ever met!" Park, meanwhile, shared the same photo to her own Instagram, revealing that they are "madly in love. He is the most incredible gift and Winnie adores being a big sister. Losing my dad at 38 weeks pregnant was…. Horrific. But I think the universe knew sweet Benny would be a light to help us through…"

Some of Hilton's OTH co-stars congratulated the happy couple in the comments, including Stephen Colletti, Kate Voegele, Robert Buckley, James Lafferty, and Bryan Greenberg. While Chris Keller wasn't a favorite on the series, it's clear that Hilton is the complete opposite. Bennett is clearly already loved by many, and it's very sweet to see.

Tyler Hilton and Megan Park have been together for quite a long time. The two met in 2006 on the set of the film Charlie Bartlett and Hilton proposed in 2014. After getting married in 2015, they welcomed their daughter Winnie in February 2020. Hilton has been quick to post more photos of baby Benny, having shared an Instagram of the two of them while wondering, "Is this too much dad content? Is there such a thing as too many baby photos?" It seems like the baby photos are only just the beginning, and this family of four will have even more content to come.

It already looks like Hilton and Park are settling into their new family with no problem. It's an exciting time for them, and it will be exciting to see this little family grow. Congratulations to the happy couple and of course, Winnie for being a big sister. Chris Keller didn't have much luck on One Tree Hill, but Hilton certainly won the lottery.