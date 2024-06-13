'One Tree Hill' Alum Bethany Joy Lenz Teases Potential James Lafferty Reunion for Hallmark

Bethany Joy Lenz and James Lafferty could soon be reuniting on screen. The two portrayed Haley James Scott and Nathan Scott on One Tree Hill, which ran for nine seasons total on The WB and The CW. Nathan and Haley were, arguably, one of the best couples on TV, dubbed Naley, and Lenz is teasing a potential reunion.

Lenz has been a Hallmark mainstay for several years now, and while promoting her latest flick for the network, Savoring Paris, she told TV Insider a pretty great idea she had. "I think me and James doing a movie would probably be a super winner, but we'd have to find exactly the right one because that's a big deal," Lenz explained. "It's got to be a really good one. He's doing so well. He's got his show, Everyone Is Doing Great, and it's brilliant. He's just doing so well that I think it would be fun all these years later to do something together. We'll see."

While the two haven't worked together on-screen since One Tree Hill ended in 2012, they do occasionally see each other at events. Lafferty even appeared on the Drama Queens podcast with Lenz, Sophia Bush, and Hilarie Burton. That being said, if Lenz and Lafferty were to star in a Hallmark film together, just what would it be about? Maybe a high school reunion where the star basketball player admits he had feelings for the "nerdy girl" all those years ago.

Maybe Hallmark can do what Lifetime did and bring on several One Tree Hill stars for a Christmas movie, as Bethany Joy Lenz also expressed interest in working alongside on-screen sister Shantel VanSanten again. Since Lenz's time at Hallmark doesn't seem to be coming to an end any time soon, it's always possible that a reunion could happen in the near future.

Meanwhile, as Lenz wants to reunite with some OTH co-stars, Hallmark may not be the only place to do it. There have been discussions of a reboot or revival of some kind, with stars like Sophia Bush and Barbara Alyn Woods expressing interest in a return to Tree Hill. Considering most of the cast is still pretty close, and with the show still doing well thanks to streaming, it's always possible that One Tree Hill could return in some way, shape, or form.