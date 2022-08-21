'Secret Life of the American Teenager' Star Daren Kagasoff's Ex Makes Alarming Allegations Against Him

An ex-girlfriend of The Secret Life of the American Teenager alum Daren Kagasoff has obtained a temporary restraining order against him. A judge granted a restraining order against Kagasoff this week after several allegations surfaced that the actor stalked his former girlfriend and threatened to expose her nude photos following a bad breakup.

According to TMZ, Kagasoff was in a relationship with a woman named Breanna Trupiano, but the two split in July 2021. In the newly-filed court documents, Trupiano claimed that during their split, Kagasoff "threw a lit cigarette in my hair" and then "told me he was going to kill me."

The issues between them continued following their separation. After they broke up, in court documents, Trupiano claimed that Kagasoff "stalked my work and apartment for 7 months," until she filed a police report.

Months later, when things seemed to have settled down, Trupiano entered another relationship. But she claimed Kagasoff resumed his harassment after she posted a picture of her new boyfriend on Instagram.

Trupiano alleged the actor made fake accounts on the social media platform and threatened to post nude images of her online. She also said Kagasoff used "burner" numbers to send the nude photos to her parents, according to the restraining order request. She said she now fears going outside or posting about her romantic life on social media, stating, "I'm scared of what he may do next."

He has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from Trupiano and not to contact her in person or online. It appears she has also deleted or altered her Instagram account following this event. A spokesperson for the actor denied the accusations, telling TMZ the stalking and harassment allegations are "categorically untrue."

Kagasoff is best known for starring as Ricky Underwood on ABC Family's The Secret Life of the American Teenager from 2008 to 2013. He won the Teen Choice Award for Choice Summer TV Star: Male in 2009 for his role in teen drama series.

Aside from co-starring as Trevor in the 2014 film Ouija, Kagasoff also starred in the comedy-drama series Red Band Society, where he had a recurring role as Hunter Cole. It premiered on September 17, 2014, and was canceled after one season. Kagasoff has a new movie releasing in November called Devotion, which will be about U.S. Navy fighter pilots deployed in the Korean War.