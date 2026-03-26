‘Once Upon a Time’ and ‘True Blood’ Actor Shares Wife’s Pregnancy News With Taco-Bell-Themed Reveal

The True Blood family is expanding.

Actor Nathan Dean, also known for Once Upon a Time, and his wife, Kate, are expecting their third baby.

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The happy couple shared a Taco Bell-themed reveal on Instagram on Saturday, alongside the caption, “We didn’t want to be cheesy, but we think this next chapter is going to be a Baja Blast! I’m so lucky and blessed to have this wonderful woman in my life. She made me whole. And I cant wait to see where this journey goes.”

They were surrounded by food and sauces from Taco Bell while holding Baja Blasts and a sonogram. Dean is wearing a cap that says “Dad,” as Kate wears a Friends-themed shirt that says, “The one where everyone finds out I’m p-r-e-g-n-a-n-t.” Dean teased the happy news not long before the big announcement by sharing a picture of two mild Taco Bell sauces on Instagram. One said, “Play. It. Cool.,” while the other said, “It’s a secret.” Dean isn’t on social media too often and usually keeps his private life pretty private. Per Kate’s Insta bio, though, the two are parents to one boy and one girl.

It’s definitely an exciting time for Nathan Dean, who previously went by Nathan Parsons. It was announced earlier this month that he will be returning to General Hospital as Ethan Lovett for the first time in six years. He joined the long-running soap in 2009, initially departing in 2012. He’s since returned in 2013, 2015, and 2020. His first episode is expected to air sometime this April.

Aside from GH, Dean is known for his roles as Hansel/Jack/Nick Branson in Season 7 of Once Upon a Time, James Kent in Season 7 of True Blood, Jackson Kenner in The Originals, and Max Evans in Roswell, New Mexico. Additional credits include I Still Believe, A Feeling of Home, Justice, Late Bloomer, The Nightmare Nanny, Bunheads, The Roommate, Nadia: The Secret of Blue Water, and Teeth.

It’s unknown when Baby Dean is expected to make his or her arrival in the world, but it seems like Kate already has some big cravings for Taco Bell. Luckily, neither Dean nor she seems to be upset over it. It’s an exciting time for the two of them for multiple reasons, and by the end of the year, they will no longer be a family of four, but instead a family of five.