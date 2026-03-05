‘General Hospital’ Star Returning After 6 Years

A General Hospital star is coming back to Port Charles.

TV Insider reports that Nathan Dean has returned to the long-running soap opera for the first time in six years.

Dean, formerly Nathan Parsons, joined GH in 2009 as Ethan Lovett, the son of Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) and Holly Sutton (Emma Samms). Ethan was known for running cons, but at the same time, proving his loyalty at times. He formed some complicated bonds with people, including Kristina Corinthos (Lexi Ainsworth and Lindsey Morgan). Ethan ultimately left Port Charles after a hit was put on him, and he had to keep up a lie that Robert (Tristan Rogers) was his father, not Luke.

“We are so excited that Nathan Dean is returning to General Hospital as Ethan this April,” executive producer Frank Valentini told TV Insider. “We have a great story planned — with, of course, a few twists along the way.”

Ethan has returned on numerous occasions over the years, in 2013, 2015, and 2020. He returned to Australia three years ago, so it’s unknown what will bring him back to Port Charles since it’s been quite a while since fans have seen him. Details surrounding his return have not been revealed, and it’s unclear how long the return will be, but fans will be happy knowing that Ethan Lovett is making a grand return.

Not only does Dean’s upcoming appearance on General Hospital mark his return to Port Charles, but it also marks his return to acting. He hasn’t done anything since starring as Max Evans on The CW’s Roswell, New Mexico, which ended in 2022 after four seasons. Additional credits include I Still Believe, A Feeling of Home, The Originals, Once Upon a Time, Justice, True Blood, Point of Honor, and Bunheads.

Nathan Dean is the latest General Hospital star to return. Kirsten Storms made a comeback to the ABC sudser in February as Maxie Jones after a six-month hiatus prompted by a brain aneurysm diagnosis. Maxie woke up from her lengthy coma, surprising her family in a very heartfelt moment. Meanwhile, Steve Burton is taking a hiatus two years after returning as Jason Morgan to focus on his family, but assured fans on social media that he will be back this summer to film more episodes.