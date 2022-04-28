Olivia Wilde Served Custody Papers From Jason Sudeikis in Incredibly Public Fashion

✖

Olivia Wilde's new movie Don't Worry Darling was supposed to be taking all the attention during her CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas Tuesday night. Instead, all eyes were on the mysterious manila envelope she held as she spoke about the movie starring Harry Styles. The envelope reportedly included custody papers from her ex, Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis.

The manila envelope was marked "personal and confidential," Deadline reported Wednesday. The envelope was placed on the stage, interrupting her speech for theatrical exhibitors and executives at the convention. "This is for me?" Wilde asked when an unidentified person slid the envelope towards her. She opened it, but she showed no emotion hinting at what was inside.

(Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

At first, Deadline heard the document inside was an unsolicited script. However, this was not the case. A source later told Variety that Sudeikis had "no prior knowledge" that the documents would be presented to Wilde in such a public way. Sudeikis, 46, and Wilde, 38, were together for almost a decade before breaking up in 2020. They never married and are parents to son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5.

"Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeiki," the source told Variety. "Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved, and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner."

The incident also called CinemaCon's security into question. Organizers told Variety they plan to "reevaluate" their protocols. "To protect the integrity of our studio partners and the talent, we will reevaluate our security protocols," NATO managing director and head of CinemaCon Mitch Neuhauser said. "We will act accordingly because it's the right thing to do. We want to do the safe, proper thing."

Wilde, who is dating Styles, directed Don't Worry Darling and has a supporting part in the film. Florence Pugh stars as a 1950s housewife who learns a disturbing truth about her husband, played by Styles. Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, and Nick Kroll also star in the film, released by Warner Bros. on Sept. 23, 2022. It was written by Katie Silberman, from a story by Silberman, Carey Van Dyke, and Shane Van Dyke. Don't Worry Darling is Wilde's follow-up to the 2019 hit Booksmart.