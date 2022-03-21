‘Ted Lasso’ Star Jason Sudeikis Kept His Tribute to Ex Olivia Wilde on Apple TV+ Series

Jason Sudeikis just revealed a heartwarming nod to his ex Olivia Wilde on the set of Ted Lasso. He gave 60 Minutes host Norah O’Donnell a tour of the set while filming Season 3 and pointed out the names on the lockers, explaining that they were all taken from the writers’ friends, family and former mentors. One of them was Wilde’s original surname, Cockburn, and it will reportedly stay there even now that he and Wilde have separated.

Sudeikis pointed out the names and numbers over the lockers while O’Donnell explained in voice-over where they were drawn from. The editors cut in a few examples of Sudeikis describing where the names had come from in real life, but he did not mention Wilde by name. However, eagle-eyed fans noted the actress’ maiden name and inferred that it must be a reference. It seems plausible since Sudeikis was married to Wilde when the show began and has even credited her with helping him work out the idea and develop the confidence to pitch it.

https://youtu.be/ECVxKMBJjJA

Fans were charmed to see that Wilde’s name is still on that locker going into Ted Lasso Season 3. She and Sudeikis began dating in 2011, and while they never got married, they did get engaged and have two children together. The two reportedly broke up in November of 2020, though they did not confirm the news until July of 2021.

The reason for Sudeikis and Wilde’s split is still not entirely clear, nor are the terms the former couple is on now. Sudeikis told GQ that they broke up because of “personal stuff, professional stuff, I mean, it’s all… that Venn diagram for me is very [circular], you know?” He later added that he still didn’t have a clear understanding of why the relationship ended and that only time could give him the perspective he needed.

Fans have noted that there are some similarities between Sudeikis and Wilde’s breakup and Ted Lasso‘s journey on the show. The titular hero of the Apple TV+ comedy is unflappable and positive at every turn, refusing to let life get him down. However, the audience sees that behind closed doors he is struggling to accept the end of his marriage.

Lasso, too, is on good terms with his wife back in the U.S., who appears on the show from time to time via video chat played by Andrea Anders. Sudeikis appears to be signifying that he and Wilde are amicable with his locker room tribute, and they also seem to be dedicated to the co-parenting process together. Wilde is now dating pop star Harry Styles, while Sudeikis seems to be single, though he was recently linked to model Keeley Hazell.

Ted Lasso Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Apple TV+. Season 3 is filming now in the U.K. There is no official release date for the show just yet.