Olivia Wilde Reacts to Boyfriend Harry Styles' First Grammys Win

Olivia Wilde took to Instagram to praise her boyfriend Harry Styles following his Grammy win. In her post, she shared a photo of Beatles legend, Paul McCartney, eating a slice of watermelon, in honor of him winning Best Pop Solo Performance for his song "Watermelon Sugar." She subtly praised the singer using the praise hand emoji above the photo.

Styles opened the night up with his fan-favorite song, showing off his stylish fashion and talent. Wilde and Styles sparked romance rumors following being photographed at a wedding holding hands in January. Since then, sources say that they have been inseparable. "Harry and Olivia has been inseparable," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "Of course that's in part because they've been in a bubble for their film, but even in the days since it wrapped, they're still spending all their time together."

Styles is starring in the film Don't Worry Darling, which Wilde directed. She also praised her boyfriend online for playing a supporting role to a female lead, something she says men have a hard time with in the world of Hollywood films. "Little known fact: most male actors don't want to play supporting roles in female-led films," she posted. "The industry has raised them to believe it lessens their power (i.e financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it's so hard to get financing for movies focusing on female stories. No joke, it is harrrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight."

She continued, "Enter: @harrystuyles, our 'Jack' not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our 'Alice,' but he infused every scene with a naunced sense of humanity. He didn't have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards."

While the former One Direction boybander is seemingly happy in his relationship, he was spotted chatting with his ex Taylor Swift at the Grammys. This came as a shock to many because the two have not publicly spoken since their split in 2013. But it appears that time has healed all things between the two because they looked as if they really enjoyed their quick conversation. But the two exes have both moved on and seem very happy in their respective relationships.