‘Ted Lasso’ Star Jason Sudeikis Thanks His Children in Heartwarming SAG Awards 2022 Speech

Jason Sudeikis has won another award for his role on Ted Lasso. On Sunday, the 46-year-old actor won the Screen Actor’s Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series. When he accepted the award, Sudeikis thank his two children Otis, 7 and Daisy, 5, with ex-fiancee Olivia Wilde.

“Thank you very much to all you guys first and foremost, thank you. There’s my ensemble cast of Ted Lasso. Thank you to Apple, Warner Brothers, all the writers, Everybody in post-production, everybody in production, our COVID crew that kept everybody safe all last season,” Sudeikis said, per PEOPLE. “Thanks to my kids, thanks to, you know, everybody I got to take improv classes with. Do improv shows with, everybody from Second City. My cast and crew and generation at SNL,” he continued. “My folks, my family and this chosen family here. So thank you very much. I really appreciate it.”

Sudeikis has had a very strong 2022. Earlier this year, the Ted Lasso star won the Golden Globe for Best Actor — Television Series Musical or Comedy. He is also nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series, and the entire for Oustanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

In an interview with Parade, Sudeikis explained why Ted Lasso has been successful. “I think because human beings are a lot more similar than sometimes we’re made to fee,” he said. “And even when you’re in your own water, you can sometimes feel like you don’t belong there. It speaks to the learning we all have to do, even within our own home, office, family or team.”

Sudeikis also revealed if the character Ted Lasso is based on a certain person. “I joke—he’s like the version of myself that I would want to be after two beers of day drinking on an empty stomach,” Sudeikis said. “It’s an enthusiasm and a zest for life and for others. It’s partly based on coaches, teachers, producers, directors and mentors that I have had, and I’m sure there are elements of my father. The cast of Ted Lasso is currently getting ready to film Season 3 of the Apple TV+ series.