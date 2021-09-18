Olivia Munn Shows off Baby Bump in Instagram Debut

Olivia Munn debuted her pregnancy bump on Instagram in a subtle way, using her current partnership with Petco as a soft launch for her growing belly. She showed off a more prominent shot in her Instagram stories, with a tight t-shirt showing off her visibly pregnant belly. For her grid, Munn posted a photo with her dogs, and while you can tell that she Is pregnant If you know to look, her belly is slightly obscured.

While she doesn’t call out her pregnancy in the sponsored post, she does post some vague references to major life changes and how they affect dogs. “Our routines are changing and our pets need us,” Munn wrote. “I took Petco’s free Well-Adjusted Dog seminar to help prepare my pups for these changes and encourage all pet parents to do the same. Frankie & Chance have helped me get through difficult times and now I’m doing the same for them.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Munn is “feeling really good” about her recently announced pregnancy and new relationship with comedian John Mulaney. The actress has broken her silence, telling Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez that she’s gained a fair amount of well wishes amid the pregnancy news and added controversy. “I’m feeling really good, and just the outpouring of love and support has been really amazing,” she told the outlet.

“There’s been a big ‘ol mom tribe that comes up. I’ve heard about it, but they really come up in full force,” she added of the support she’s received. “There’s a really great dad tribe, too,” she added. “Everyone who comes up is really supportive, and it means so much to me.” For those interested in keeping up with Munn’s pregnancy, the mom-to-be hasn’t yet discovered if she wants to know the sex of her unborn child ahead of time. “I haven’t decided if I’ll find out yet or not,” she said, adding, “It’s a good surprise to find out. There’s very few surprises in life.”

Pregnant Olivia Munn shows off her baby bump with John Mulaney https://t.co/ArypoPcqcC pic.twitter.com/PCPLHqmoKl — Page Six (@PageSix) September 16, 2021

The bundle of joy came as a shock for many considering the news broke after much speculation over their relationship and the suspicious timeline of events. Mulaney confirmed the new relationship in his first interview since leaving his latest rehab stint on the Late Night Show with Seth Meyers. “I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife, [Anna Marie Tendler],” he explained, before adding that he”went to rehab again, this time for two months. I got out in February, I lived in sober living for another month and a half. … Then in the spring, I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a beautiful woman named Olivia.” He added: “I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible and we’re having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!”