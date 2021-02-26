John Mulaney Reportedly Leaves Rehab, Here’s His Current Status

✖

Sources close to John Mulaney reveal the comedian is out of his rehab center and has been released to an outpatient sober care center, where he is reportedly doing well. The source tells Page Six, “John has completed 60 days in rehab and now he’s in outpatient sober care. He is doing well, although he is still not ready to return to work.”

Mulaney checked into a rehab facility for 60 days late last year as he sought help for his alcohol and drug addiction. The star has been vocal about his drug use in the past, admitting that he had a predisposition to cocaine as well as prescription drugs in the past. “I wasn’t a good athlete, so maybe it was some young male thing of ‘This is the physical feat I can do. Three Vicodin and a tequila and I’m still standing,’” he told Esquire in 2019. “Who’s the athlete now?” He told the magazine his breaking point came in 2005 after going on a weekend bender. “I went on a bender that weekend that was just, like, fading in and out of a movie … It was just crazy … I was like, ‘You’re f–king out of control,’” he said. “And I thought to myself, ‘I don’t like this guy anymore. I’m not rooting for him.’” Mulaney shared he quit doing cocaine and drinking alcohol one after the other within a few months. He claimed he stopped his use without going to rehab. Instead, he abruptly stopped and was sober for many years after that.

“His fans know he’s struggled in the past with sobriety, he has talked about it openly. Unfortunately, he has struggled again during the pandemic," the source shared with the outlet. However, the source also shared that he's committed to his rehabilitation plan. “He’s on board with his recovery, he’s not fighting against rehab," they said.

The alcohol addiction started at a young age for the star. In a 2019 interview, Mulaney revealed he began drinking when he was just 13 years old. “I drank for attention,” he said. “I was really outgoing, and then at 12, I wasn’t. I didn’t know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again.”