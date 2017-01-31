North West Is Kim Kardashian’s Mini-Me in New Snapchat Photos

(Photo: Snapchat / Kim Kardashian)

Kim Kardashian is teaching her daughter well.

North West is quickly picking up the skills needed to dominate on Snapchat and morphing into her mom’s mini-me. On Monday while flying home from Costa Rica, the famous mother-daughter duo spent their time mid-air posting a few photos and videos to Snapchat.

The 3-year-old toddler posed with her mom using their signature puppy dog filters. They also mimicked each other’s voices in the videos when Kim asked her daughter, “Are you so beautiful?” North replies, “Yeah,” to which her proud mom asks, “You are?!”

Khloé Kardashian also got in on the fun while sharing videos of Kim and North on her own Snapchat.

Most of the Kardashian squad were vacationing in Costa Rica this past week and shared moments of their trip on social media. The famous family also had time to sneak in a few workout sessions in between their unforgettable vacation.

(Photo: Snapchat / Khloe Kardashian)

