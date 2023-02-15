North West Draws Impressive Portraits of Grandma Kris Jenner, Brother Psalm and More

It looks like the Kardashians have another artist in the family! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 9-year-old daughter North West recently shared some sketches online, including portraits of her grandmother, Kris Jenner and her younger brother, Psalm. When Kim Kardashian shared these images on Instagram, fans marveled at her eldest child's skill.

Kim posted on her Instagram Story, showing portraits of Kris Jenner, Psalm and rapper Ice Spice. The 23-year-old rapper reposted the image as well, reaching a wide range of fans. Over on the mother-daughter-duo's shared TikTok account they posted a time-lapse video of North working on the Ice Spice portrait, with a photo of the rapper on a computer screen for reference and one of her songs playing in the background. North lip-synced the chorus to "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2."

This doesn't seem to be a passing interest for North. In 2021, Kim posted a photo of an oil painting that North had done, which was so impressive that many commenters questioned whether she had really made it herself. The then-7-year-old posed happily with the painting, and Kardashian came down hard on commenters who questioned her.

"Don't play with me when it comes to my children," Kim said at the time. She explained that her daughter had been "taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured... North worked incredibly hard on her painting which took several weeks to complete."

North has become increasingly active on TikTok, but with obvious supervision from Kim and other members of her family. However, it hasn't always been a smooth ride for the first member of a new generation to represent the Kardashian-Jenner family online. North's father Ye has heavily criticized Kim for allowing their daughter to use social media, especially after their separation and amid their divorce proceedings.

Back in March, Ye claimed on social media that Kim was "antagonizing" him personally by allowing their eldest child to explore social media. In now-deleted Instagram posts he wrote: "I am her father and I know y'all don't respect fathers and the idea of family [but] I said I'm not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok, to be used by Disney. I have a say so."

At the time, Kim defended North's right to "express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision," and asked Ye to stop airing their family issues publicly. Nearly a year later, it's clear that North has maintained her right to use social media within reason.