Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Daughter North Rocks Face Tattoos in New Photos

North West just sparked yet another iconic fashion moment, rocking a bunch of edgy face tattoos in a selfie posted by her mom Kim Kardashian. In a series of Instagram selfies, the 8-year-old wore some intense temporary face tattoos, complete with spiders, a crescent moon and "ATL" written across her forehead. But it didn't end with face tattoos, as a barbed wire armband also spread across North's forearm.

The temporary ink could be seen in a trio of photos Kardashian posted to Instagram and Twitter on Thursday, which she simply captioned with an alien emoji, likely a nod to North's makeover. The unusual look got plenty of comments from her followers, with one user writing, "I like it!" "North is tatted up!" someone else commented with a crying laughing emoji.

Kardashian shares North with her estranged husband Kanye West, from whom she filed for divorce in February. In addition to North, the exes also share son Saint, 5, daughter Chicago, 3, and son Psalm, 2. Earlier this month, Kardashian told Parents magazine that she is working on "being stricter and saying no" to her kids.

"When my kids want something, typically candy, they give me this look directly in my eyes that cuts right through me," she told the magazine of her "parenting kryptonite." "I usually give in and give them what they want." On the other hand, her ability to stay calm has been a bit of a "superpower" when it comes to motherhood. "I'm naturally very calm, which I think translates into my parenting. I don't get super stressed or impatient, which I think is definitely a superpower when you have three kids age five and under running around," she added.

She admitted that one of the hardest parts of having four kids is bedtime. "Bedtime is such a challenge with four kids! It's rare that I get all of them down as planned, but now that North is older, she's become my little sidekick and helps me with the younger ones," Kardashian explained. "It's actually so cute."

Although she and West are in the midst of a divorce, she said on a recent podcast that she has a lot of gratitude for her ex-husband, who she says helped her become more confident throughout the decade they were together. "I got to a point — and maybe [it was] being in a relationship with Kanye for a decade, someone that absolutely didn't care about likeability factor or what anyone's perception of him was as long as he was true to himself — that taught me so much in the best way of just being me and living in the moment," she said on the We Are Supported By... podcast with Kristen Bell and Monica Padman. The 40-year-old then added that she "used to be such a people pleaser" but has since learned the importance of "just being myself first," without hesitation of what everyone will think despite the massive platform she has.