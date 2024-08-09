Nick Cannon Says He'd 'Absolutely' Get Back With Ex-Wife Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon recently opened up to E! News about his enduring feelings for his former spouse, Mariah Carey. Despite their divorce being finalized nearly a decade ago, Cannon's affection for the mother of his eldest children remains strong.

The 43-year-old television host playfully referenced one of Carey's hit songs when discussing their relationship. "We belong together," Cannon quipped before signaling his intention to rekindle their romance. When asked if he would consider reuniting with the Grammy-winning songstress, he responded without hesitation: "Yes, absolutely. Be stupid if I wouldn't."

However, Cannon acknowledged that his desire for reconciliation might be one-sided. With a touch of self-deprecating humor, he admitted, "She don't want me." His We Playin' Spades co-host, Courtney Bee, echoed this sentiment and jokingly said, "Yeah, you done left and had like 10 kids."

Since his separation from Carey, Cannon has become a father to ten additional children with five different partners. He humorously likened his expanded family to "A whole baseball team," imagining Carey's potential reaction as, "Like, 'No, you can't come back home.'"

Despite the circumstances of his personal life, Cannon maintains that the mothers of his children have an "amazing" relationship with each other. This harmonious dynamic isn't something he expects or takes for granted. "But that's the thing, I don't expect them to," he explained. "I think that's the thing that people might always think that it would be that. But it's like everybody lives their own life, before me and after me."

For Cannon, maintaining peace within his blended family means valuing individual autonomy and putting the kids first. "So I think that's how you keep the peace and everybody moving, like everybody worried about themselves and not worried about what someone else is. As long as the kids are happy and they have the strongest understanding, I think that's what makes sense. You gotta operate out of that," he elaborated.

Reflecting on his co-parenting with Carey, Cannon spoke bittersweetly about their 13-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, growing up. "We gonna be done soon," he mused. "We got teenagers now. I'm about to shed a tear. It's happening too fast." The timing of Cannon's revelations is noteworthy, coming in the wake of Carey's recent split from her long-term boyfriend, Brian Tanaka, in December.